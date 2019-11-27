Deepika Padukone criticises Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda’s Kabir Singh

MUMBAI: Kabir Singh, which is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu superhit film Arjun Reddy, managed to win the hearts of audience and do well at the box office. It stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

However, the film has also made headlines for the wrong reasons. It is once again in news owing to the latest roundtable conference held by critic Anupama Chopra.

Bollywood actors including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Aayushmann Khurrana, Manoj Bajpai, and Vijay Deverakonda among others graced the couch and spoke about the industry. But what is making news is actress Parvathy’s stance on masculine toxicity and 'misogynistic film Kabir Singh, which is an official Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy.

While Parvathy is being hailed for strong stand in front of the actor, Deepika Padukone is now making headlines for backing the actress for her thoughts on Arjun Reddy.

The Padmaavat actress said, “In our country, cinema has the power to influence. It may not be the only reason for influence … but whether we like it or not, cinema and cricket are the two most influential things.” And then indirectly pointing Manoj and Vijay’s name into her statement, Deepika said, “You’ve got to do that responsibly or not. That’s a choice each one has to make individually--what they want to make of that opportunity that you’re given, of the platform. But, you cannot deny the fact that cinema hugely influences society.”

Defending his and Shahid Kapoor’s characters in misogynistic film Arjun Reddy and Shahid Kapoor, Vijay said, “Maybe there is a couple who is so in love, it is completely possible if you think of it broadly, that a couple is completely in love, and they give each other little hits and stuff and they completely understand, and they are still in love.” Manoj Bajpai, who was last seen in The Family Man, backed him up.

What do you think about Kabir Singh? Hit the comment section below.