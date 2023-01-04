Deepika Padukone is 'dead' seeing Shah Rukh Khan's black suit look

Actress Deepika Padukone had an epic reaction on seeing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's look from the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre event.
movie_image: 
Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone had an epic reaction on seeing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's look from the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre event.

Shah Rukh suited up in a black V-neck t-shirt, black pants and a black blazer, paired with a diamond pendant for the event. He was joined by wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan at the event.

Stylist Shaleena Nathani shared a picture of SRK's look for the event. She wrote: "DEADDDD !!!! @iamsrk today for the opening of @nmacc.india."

Soon after, Deepika Padukone commented on the post: "Me Too!"

SRK and Deepika were seen sharing screen space in this year's blockbuster 'Pathaan', which also stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

On the work front, SRK has 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'. Deepika will next be seen in 'Fighter' starring Hrithik Roshan.

SOURCE: IANS

About Author

