Deepika Padukone dedicates award to...

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak hit the screens last month. The movie narrates a real-life story of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, and while it did not do very well at the box office, it did start a dialogue about acid attacks, while sending across a strong message about it. Last night, the actress was given an award for being the most powerful performer of the year, and while she gracefully accepted it, she has a dedication to make.

She went on to write, 'Chhapaak truly has been the most difficult film of my career... Having said that, Chhapaak for me is not just a film.It is a movement; that has challenged the definition and our understanding of Beauty. I dedicate tonight’s award to Laxmi Agarwal and every single acid attack survivor who on this most incredible journey have shown us all what beauty truly means!'

Credits: Pinkvilla