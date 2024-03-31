Deepika Padukone experienced an 'oops' moment while trying cooking for the first time, take a look

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories to share a video where she narrated her first experience of cooking. She tagged her best friends who shared the experience with her. In the video, Deepika can be seen cooking as she talks to an interviewer.
MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories to share a video where she narrated her first experience of cooking. She tagged her best friends who shared the experience with her.

Also read -OMG! Deepika Padukone reveals a weird habit of hers, which only two of her closest know about

In the video, Deepika can be seen cooking as she talks to an interviewer. Sharing her experience she said that the first time when she tried cooking she along with her friends used bricks and created fire themselves. She said that they had plans to make an egg dish and had all the ingredients. "Everything was ready, the fire was going, the ingredients were all done. It was the last step, we just had to put the eggs in. So we were like, where are the eggs? I brought the eggs, where are the eggs? We can't find the eggs. So I was like let's just forget it. Let's get up and get some more eggs. We were sitting down on the floor and I got up and I realised I had sat on the eggs. That was my first experience with cooking," Deepika shared.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is currently expecting her first child with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. They will be welcoming their baby in September this year. The announcement was made by the couple after Deepika presented an award at BAFTA earlier this year. It was speculated that the actress was hiding her baby bump with her saree.

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.

Also read - Must read! Deepika Padukone talks about the sacrifices made to become a renowned actor, 'I haven't gone to college'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is currently basking in the success of Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film 'Fighter'. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles. 'Fighter' was released in theatres on January 25. Apart from that, she also has a sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas. Ranveer, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Farhan Akhtar's directorial film 'Don 3'. Deepika and Ranveer will be seen in 'Singham Again'.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - midday 

