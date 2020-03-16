Deepika Padukone gets invited to #SafeHandsChallenge by WHO Director-General against the coronavirus

MUMBAI: World-renowned actor and Internationally acclaimed star, Deepika Padukone has been extended an invite and gets nominated by the World Health Organisation’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to take up the 'Safe Hands' challenge against the Coronavirus. With her influence across the world, the actress definitely is the voice that would help create wide awareness.

To reach out to the wider population, the Director-General is tagging celebrities for the massive influence they hold over the people. The tweet read, "I now nominate: @deepikapadukone @priyankachopra @Schwarzenegger @CTurlington to take the #SafeHands challenge by sharing their video & calling on at least another 3 people to join us! Together, we can beat #COVID19!"

The World Health Organisation has declared Coronavirus as a pandemic. 'Safe Hands' challenge is a new global campaign by WHO where the entity has asked to share a video of how to wash your hands neatly to safeguard yourself from the virus. The outbreak has infected more than 150,000 people worldwide and killed over 5,600, continuing its scare.

Deepika Padukone definitely is one personality who holds massive fandom across the globe. From spreading awareness about depression with her philanthropist approach to walking down the top red carpets and winning global accolades namely World Economic Forum’s Crystal award recently, the actress is definitely the best catalyst to further reach the maximum number of people.