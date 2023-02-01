Deepika Padukone gets trolled as Ranveer Singh’s opens the car’s door for her; “Jab tak gate nahi kholega madam nahi utregi”

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted at the airport together. The latter opened the car’s door for his wife, and netizens are trolling the actress for the same. Read on to know more…
MUMBAI : Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Fans love to see them on the big screens together, and even when they are spotted together at public places and events, they grab everyone’s attention.

This morning, Ranveer and Deepika were spotted together at the airport and while like always they looked wonderful together, a few netizens trolled the actress as according to them she waited for Ranveer to open the door of the car.

A netizen commented, “Bhai darvaja andr se b khulta hai kyu age se hi kholte hai sb log.” Another netizen wrote, “Jab tak gate nahi kholega madam nhi utregi.” Check out the comments below…

While one would call this gesture of Ranveer chivalry, netizens feel that Deepika didn’t open the door because she has attitude. What do you have to say about netizens trolling Deepika? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about Ranveer movies, the actor will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Shankar’s next. The former is slated to release on 28th April 2022, and the latter is yet to go on the floors.

Meanwhile, Deepika has her kitty full with multiple films like Pathaan, Fighter, Project K, and The Intern remake. Pathaan, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles, is slated to release on 25th January 2023. Fighter, which stars Hrithik Roshan as the male lead, will hit the big screens 25th January 2024.

