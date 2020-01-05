Deepika Padukone: I don't think of 'Chhapaak' as a risk

MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone does not consider her upcoming release "Chhapaak" to be a risky project, despite the fact that she plays the central role of an acid attack survivor in the real life-inspired film.



"People are saying that we have taken a big risk, but I don't think of this (film) as a risk. It is something that she (the film's director Meghna Gulzar) has lived with for so many years. As a human being and a director, she was ready to tell the story. She came to me with it and I instantly said yes to the film, so there hasn't been over-thinking or over-processing. I think whatever we have done to make this film was done very instantly and instinctively, and with a lot of heart. We want people to receive this film the way we have made it," said Deepika, at the title song launch of the film in the city on Friday.



Laxmi Agarwal, the acid attack victim on whose life the film is based, was present at the event alongside Deepika, as were her co-actor Vikrant Massey, director Meghna Gulzar, composers Shankar Mahadevan and Loy Mendonsa, and lyricist Gulzar. CEO Vijay Singh Fox Star Studios, who have co-produced the film with Deepika and Meghna, was also present.



"Chhapaak", which marks her entry into the zone of film production, is indeed special , the actress said."The entire journey was special. I don't think i can speak of a particular moment or scene as the closest to my heart. I think the entire journey and process has been extremely rewarding. It's the film I am most proud of, among all that I have done in my career. I am not thinking much about people's reactions after its release because that is a different aspect, but this film is something I am proud of, and I am proud that the entire team had faith in Meghna's (Gulzar) vision," she explained.



Talking about title song, Deepika said: "This song is the thread and soul of the film as it binds the entire narrative. When I listen to the song, I get goosebumps. Today, I feel really happy that my friend Laxmi Agarwal is here. I think the media was very curious and when we launched the trailer of the film, people were asking ‘where is Laxmi?' So, finally Laxmi is with us and I am really thankful to her that she gave us the opportunity to present her story, because not once did she doubt us or question us. I hope that she is proud of the film and I hope we have done justice to her incredible and inspiring story."



Said Laxmi Agarwal: "I met Meghna (Gulzar) ma'am in 2016 and she told me we want to work on this cause (a film on acid attack survivor). If you note, before 2013, no one knew about acid attack violence, but when a few survivors came out and started sharing their stories, everyone listened. Today, a film has been made on this subject. I feel this film creates awareness about the issue in society. I am thankful to Deepika (Padukone) for playing Laxmi in the film."



She added: "I am really happy because makers of this film have shown that external beauty is not important, and it was really important to create awareness about this cause. I feel there is acid in the mind of people and this film will help remove that acid from their minds. So, I am happy that we are portraying victimised people as fighters, and taking this cause ahead. I urge everyone to watch the film because when you will watch it, you will realise what kind of problems people go through under such circumstances."



"Chhapaak" releases on January 10.

Source: IANS