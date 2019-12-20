Deepika Padukone invests in an e-taxi start-up with female drivers

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone, who is one of the most successful and glamorous actresses in B-town, never fails to stun her fans with her work.

She is not just an actress but also an entrepreneur and a producer. Now, according to the latest reports, the actress has invested a whopping $3 million in a start-up e-taxi company that goes by the name of Blu Smart. The news has now been confirmed by Punit Goyal, co-founder of Blu Smart, in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama. In fact, he revealed how they are expecting another $5 million from the actress’ side. “Deepika loves the vision of our company. She is aware that our cars are safer to travel – the safety standards are very high. We own the cars and we get the drivers on board. Drivers do not need to bring a car on board. Also, she realized that the cars are all-electric vehicles,” said Punit.