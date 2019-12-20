News

Deepika Padukone invests in an e-taxi start-up with female drivers

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Dec 2019 08:25 PM

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone, who is one of the most successful and glamorous actresses in B-town, never fails to stun her fans with her work.

She is not just an actress but also an entrepreneur and a producer. Now, according to the latest reports, the actress has invested a whopping $3 million in a start-up e-taxi company that goes by the name of Blu Smart. The news has now been confirmed by Punit Goyal, co-founder of Blu Smart, in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama. In fact, he revealed how they are expecting another $5 million from the actress’ side. “Deepika loves the vision of our company. She is aware that our cars are safer to travel – the safety standards are very high. We own the cars and we get the drivers on board. Drivers do not need to bring a car on board. Also, she realized that the cars are all-electric vehicles,” said Punit.

 

Tags > Deepika Padukone, Punit Goyal, B-town, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
20 Dec 2019 10:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bahu Begum to go off-air, Abeer-Mishti & Kartik-Naira celebrate their success, &more
Bahu Begum to go off-air, Abeer-Mishti &... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
20 Dec 2019 10:06 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Dabangg 3 Public Review and fans message for Salman Khan, and the cast
Dabangg 3 Public Review and fans message for... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Romit Raj
Romit Raj

past seven days