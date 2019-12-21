Deepika Padukone invests in electric taxi start-up Blu Smart

MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone is on a roll and has been expanding her horizons besides acting in films. Earlier this year, it came to light that she has turned producer with ’83, starring hubby Ranveer Singh as cricket legend Kapil Dev and herself as his wife Romy. She opened up about her depression and thereby brought the burning topic into mainstream.



Then in 2014, she and her father Prakash Padukone started KA Enterprises, and they invested in Drums Food and space technology start-up Bellatrix Aerospace, apart from co-owning private apparel label All About You with Myntra. And now she has taken giant strides into the taxi business.



Earlier this year, it came to light that the actress has invested $3 million in Blu Smart, the newest cab service in India, which consists of only electric vehicles (EVs). Last week, Punit Goyal, co-founder of Blu Smart, confirmed that this month itself, they are expecting another $5 million from Deepika Padukone-led investors.