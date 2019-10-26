News

Deepika Padukone is omnipresent this Diwali Find out!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Oct 2019 05:53 PM

MUMBAI : This Diwali is lit for Deepika Padukone as the global icon is not only treating her fans with her various ventures but the actress is omnipresent everywhere. 

Deepika is one of the leading actresses in the industry and an inspiration to many, PM Narendra Modi has hailed the actress as Bharat Ki Laxmi. After launching her closet for a cause on World Mental health day, the actress recently shared a new collection as 'Festive Edit' this Diwali. Not only this, but a leading publication has also chosen her to feature on the Diwali cover of a magazine.

2019 is a fruitful year for Deepika Padukone with unique films like Chhapaak, 83' and the recently announced Mahabharat.

Apart from films, the actress has made her mark on several platforms, Deepika Padukone becomes the first choice when it comes to being a mentor to her fans. 

Deepika Padukone known for her brave choice of films that attempts to bring a change in society, despite a busy year the actress spares time from her schedule for a cause.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Chhapaak’, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also feature in Kabir Khan’s ’83’ where Deepika will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in the film. She also turned producer for both her upcoming projects and “Chhapaak” and ’83.

Tags > Deepika Padukone, Chhapaak, Meghna Gulzar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
25 Oct 2019 08:33 PM | TellychakkarTeam
BB13 Day 26 | Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra get into a major fight over food
BB13 Day 26 | Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra get... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
25 Oct 2019 08:28 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sonakshi to get kidnapped in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum
Sonakshi to get kidnapped in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Aalesha
Aalesha
Shama Sikandar
Shama Sikandar
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

past seven days