Deepika Padukone to play the role of a gym trainer in Shakun Batra's upcoming venture, READ

MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline, one of which is Shakun Batra’s untitled next.

The film also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles, with Dhairya Karwa playing a pivotal part.

The project has been strictly kept under wraps.

However, according to a latest report, Deepika will be playing a fitness trainer and enthusiast in the film. A source quoted in the publication has said that despite Dharma Production team denying it, many know that she will be playing a trainer in the 'domestic noir drama'.

Talking about the storyline, the source said, “The plotline goes like this – Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone play sisters in the film. While Deepika is opposite Siddhant, Dhairya plays Ananya’s love interest. Shakun has always got a kick out of complex relationship stories and in this, the complexities come when Deepika gets physically involved with her younger sister Ananya’s partner Dhairya. The whole extra marital issue has been treated with a lot of sensitivity, ala typical Shakun style and it’s an emotional watch.".

Shakun Batra is best known for directing the 2016 film Kapoor & Sons with Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan. The complex family drama dealt with many issues such as homosexuality, infidelity and toxic-dysfunctional families.

Meanwhile, Deepika also has Kabir Khan’s '83 with Ranvir Singh, The Intern Remake with Amitabh Bachchan, Nag Ashwin’s next with Prabhas, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline.

Credit: News 18