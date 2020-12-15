News

Deepika Padukone posts 'SpongeBob' meme on herself

By TellychakkarTeam
15 Dec 2020 03:06 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone had laugh on herself on social media, sharing a hilarious SpongeBob meme that features her. 

Deepika posted the meme on her Instagram Stories. In the meme, there is a comparison drawn between Squidward, a popular character from the show "SpongeBob", and a picture of her dressed in an all-black ensemble. 

On the image featuring the cartoon character is written "Sqidward" and on the actress's picture is mentioned "Squidward Pro Max". Above all, Deepika put a GIF that read: "OK". 

On the work front, she is awaiting the release of "83", and is also working on director Shakun Batra's next film.  

