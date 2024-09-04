Deepika Padukone, Raja Kumari and more glamazons who nail the BLACK-BLAZER look a boss

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/09/2024 - 17:07
MUMBAI: Celebrities often serve as style icons, and their airport looks are no exception. One trend that never goes out of fashion is the classic black blazer ensemble. Let's take a look at five stylish celebrities who effortlessly rocked the black blazer look during their airport appearances.

Deepika Padukone:

Deepika Padukone looked stunning  with her black turtle neck paired elegantly with a black blazer and crisp white pants. Her minimalist yet chic ensemble proves that simplicity is the ultimate form of sophistication.

Raja Kumari:

Raja Kumari showcased her unique style by donning an oversized black blazer over a white top and grey pants. Completing her look with a black cap, sunglasses, and a matching bag, she effortlessly combined comfort with high fashion.

Priyanka Chopra:

Priyanka Chopra opted for a white corset paired with an oversized black blazer and denim pants. Her edgy yet classy ensemble made heads turn on the airport. 

Katrina Kaif:

Katrina Kaif kept it effortlessly chic with a black shirt layered under a classic black blazer, paired with casual formal trousers. Her understated yet polished look proves that sometimes less is indeed more.

Kiara Advani:

Kiara Advani added a twist to the black blazer trend by draping an oversized blazer over a black top and accessorizing with sleek black sunglasses. Her cool vibe showcases how to rock the airport look with minimal effort.
 

Deepika Padukone Raja Kumari Priyanka Chopra Katrina Kaif Kiara Advani
