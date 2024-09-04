Deepika Padukone, Raja Kumari and more glamazons who nail the BLACK-BLAZER look a boss

MUMBAI: Celebrities often serve as style icons, and their airport looks are no exception. One trend that never goes out of fashion is the classic black blazer ensemble. Let's take a look at five stylish celebrities who effortlessly rocked the black blazer look during their airport appearances.

Deepika Padukone:

Deepika Padukone looked stunning with her black turtle neck paired elegantly with a black blazer and crisp white pants. Her minimalist yet chic ensemble proves that simplicity is the ultimate form of sophistication.

Raja Kumari:

Raja Kumari showcased her unique style by donning an oversized black blazer over a white top and grey pants. Completing her look with a black cap, sunglasses, and a matching bag, she effortlessly combined comfort with high fashion.

Priyanka Chopra:

Priyanka Chopra opted for a white corset paired with an oversized black blazer and denim pants. Her edgy yet classy ensemble made heads turn on the airport.

Katrina Kaif:

Katrina Kaif kept it effortlessly chic with a black shirt layered under a classic black blazer, paired with casual formal trousers. Her understated yet polished look proves that sometimes less is indeed more.

Kiara Advani:

Kiara Advani added a twist to the black blazer trend by draping an oversized blazer over a black top and accessorizing with sleek black sunglasses. Her cool vibe showcases how to rock the airport look with minimal effort.

