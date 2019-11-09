News

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh burn the dance floor at a friend’s wedding

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Nov 2019 08:30 PM

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the ‘IT’ couple of Bollywood. Every time, Deepika and Ranveer step out together, they manage to steal the show with their looks as well as their adorable exchange with each other.

Recently, Deepika left for Bangalore for a friend’s wedding and later, Ranveer also joined her. In one of the videos, Deepika can be seen clad in a golden saree with a huge neckpiece and chandbalis. With a bun and her gorgeous smile, Deepika surely looked mesmerising for her friend’s cocktail party. Ranveer also was twinning with wifey Deepika and was clad in a golden sherwani. As the couple took to the dance floor, Deepika and Ranveer were snapped dancing to the tunes of Gallan Goodiyaan from Dil Dhadakne Do. Later, Deepika also took to the Dj Console and danced on an English number.

Ranveer was also seen wrapping on the stage on Apna Time Ayega with one of the guests at the sangeet. Deepika can be seen cheering for him in the crowd.

Check out  the video below :

(CREDITS : PINKVILLA) 

Tags > Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
09 Nov 2019 04:55 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai actress, Megha Ray is all praises about co-stars Rohit Suchanti and Shoaib Aly
Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai actress, Megha Ray is all... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
09 Nov 2019 04:48 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Parth’s message for fans, Niti’s birthday plans, and more
Parth’s message for fans, Niti’s birthday plans,... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh

past seven days