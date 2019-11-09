Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh burn the dance floor at a friend’s wedding

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the ‘IT’ couple of Bollywood. Every time, Deepika and Ranveer step out together, they manage to steal the show with their looks as well as their adorable exchange with each other.

Recently, Deepika left for Bangalore for a friend’s wedding and later, Ranveer also joined her. In one of the videos, Deepika can be seen clad in a golden saree with a huge neckpiece and chandbalis. With a bun and her gorgeous smile, Deepika surely looked mesmerising for her friend’s cocktail party. Ranveer also was twinning with wifey Deepika and was clad in a golden sherwani. As the couple took to the dance floor, Deepika and Ranveer were snapped dancing to the tunes of Gallan Goodiyaan from Dil Dhadakne Do. Later, Deepika also took to the Dj Console and danced on an English number.

Ranveer was also seen wrapping on the stage on Apna Time Ayega with one of the guests at the sangeet. Deepika can be seen cheering for him in the crowd.

Check out the video below :

(CREDITS : PINKVILLA)