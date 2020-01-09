Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak lands in trouble 

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular and stylish Bollywood actresses. The actress is making headlines for her upcoming film, Chhapaak, which is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak stars Deepika as Malti who suffers an attack in the film. However, ahead of its release, Chhapaak has landed itself in trouble as Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer, Aparna Bhat has decided to take legal action against the makers for omitting to mention her name in the film.

In a detailed Facebook post, Laxmi’s lawyer, Aparna shared that she is deeply disturbed by the fact that her name has not been mentioned or any credit hasn’t been given to her in Chhapaak. The lawyer mentioned that she would take legal recourse to protect her identity and preserve her integrity. In another post, she mentioned that she cannot match the power of producer (Deepika Padukone) but won’t keep mum about it. Ahead of its release, Deepika’s first film as a producer has found itself in troubled waters.

Laxmi’s lawyer wrote, “Have never been the one to demand attention to my work. Deeply disturbed by the turn of events post watching Chhapaak. Compelled to take legal action to protect my identity and preserve my integrity. I represented Lakshmi in her criminal trial in Patiala House Courts... tomorrow someone will represent me in my cause...Ironies of life.” She further wrote to take legal action against Deepika and makers and wrote, “I thank all my friends who endorsed my contribution and challenged team Chhapaak in failing to say even “Thank you!!”. I cannot match the powers of these mighty producers of Bollywood but keeping quiet will further endorse injustice. I have decided to take my cause to the next level. Ready to face the consequences.”

Chhapaak will release on January 10, 2020.

Credits: Tribune India