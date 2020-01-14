News

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak's IMDb rating falls; fans find it suspicious

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular and stylish Bollywood actresses. She has a huge fan following. She is currently in news for her recently released film, Chhapaak. 

The actress recently made headlines for another reason. Well, a few days ago, she made a visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi. She got criticised by many for the same. In fact, a section of social media users was trending #BoycottChhapaak and #BoycottDeepika. 

Now, speaking about the film, Chhapaak, which is directed by Meghna Gular, released on January 10 and didn’t perform as well as was expected. Meanwhile, some of the social media users noticed that Chhapaak’s rating on IMDb website dropped to 4.4 stars. Out of 6,900 total votes that were recorded, 4,000 reportedly gave the film lowest ‘1’ star rating, bringing the film’s IMDb rating down to 4.4 stars. Many found it very suspicious and expressed their view on social media. 

