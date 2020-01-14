Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak’s IMDb rating falls; fans find it suspicious

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular and stylish Bollywood actresses. She has a huge fan following. She is currently in news for her recently released film, Chhapaak.

The actress recently made headlines for another reason. Well, a few days ago, she made a visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi. She got criticised by many for the same. In fact, a section of social media users was trending #BoycottChhapaak and #BoycottDeepika.

Now, speaking about the film, Chhapaak, which is directed by Meghna Gular, released on January 10 and didn’t perform as well as was expected. Meanwhile, some of the social media users noticed that Chhapaak’s rating on IMDb website dropped to 4.4 stars. Out of 6,900 total votes that were recorded, 4,000 reportedly gave the film lowest ‘1’ star rating, bringing the film’s IMDb rating down to 4.4 stars. Many found it very suspicious and expressed their view on social media.

Check out some of the reactions here:

These lowlife bhakths have bombarded the IMDb ratings for Chhapaak with 1 star ratings. These absolute idiots need have no fucking sense to realise that this is about so much more than just Deepika #Boycott_Chhapaak is an insult to survivors of Acid attacks — Devanshi Iyer (@aluminiummaiden) January 13, 2020

Sad to see that #Chhapaak despite being a good film caught in the vortex of hatred between ideologies. Many are attakcting its IMDB rating for no reason , by doing so they are not harming @deepikapadukone instead they are ceasing awareness and good lesson being given by film . — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) January 13, 2020

Never underestimate the power of sad men in large numbers, rejected by women, who suddenly find an ideology that encourages hate. pic.twitter.com/da8Exiw9QP — Agrima Joshua (@Agrimonious) January 13, 2020

IMDB ratings for #Chhapaak 4.2/10

Its a shame that such a brilliant movie based on a great social cause is getting eclipsed by parochial mindsets. — Shashank Kataria (@shaan0098) January 11, 2020

Quick quiz: What percentage of people have rated #Chhapaak on IMDB without watching it? pic.twitter.com/9YvartwMj5 — Mohit Bansal (@mbansal14) January 11, 2020