Deepika Padukone’s performance creates the loudest impact; a must-watch!

By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jan 2020 08:28 PM

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone has created a legacy for herself when it comes to challenging performances and creating an impact at the same time. The actor’s recently released, Chhapaak where she is essaying the character of Malti, inspired from the life story of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor is one such case in context. The reviews are great and the word of mouth is how Deepika has yet again proved that she is the actress whose hard work pays off each time. 

Malti has created the waves where Deepika has not just brought the story to the screens but also the agony and triumph of Laxmi’s spirit with her characterisation. From journalists to the audience, Bollywood fraternity to fans across the world- everyone is all praise for her acting. Fans have taken to their social media to express how much they have loved her in the film. 

Some of the tweets are: 

Deepika’s character in Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani have already set a benchmark and looking at the rave reviews, Malti has only added to the list. This only goes on to prove how the actress takes every nuance of the character she portrays and portrays it on screens- Malti being one of the finest examples. Some are calling it her career-best while the others are calling it unbelievable. 

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar and Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak released on 10th January 2020 nationwide.

