News

Deepika Padukone shares glimpse of beach vacay with Ranveer Singh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Feb 2020 06:20 PM

MUMBAI: Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently enjoying a relaxed beach vacation at a destination unknown.

Deepika on Saturday took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her holiday. In the image, two pairs of slippers kept on a beach can be seen.

"I will always lean on you to show me the way. #his&hers #vacation," she captioned the image.

On Friday, Deepika had shared the photographs of her and Ranveer's passport.

However, the two have not shared as to where they are holidaying.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will together be seen in filmmaker Kabir Khan's "83". The movie, based on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup victory, is slated to hit the screens on April 10.

"83" is co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment.

Tags Star couple Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh beach vacation Instagram Madhu Mantena Sajid Nadiadwala Reliance Entertainment TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
08 Feb 2020 03:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
SIDNAAZ, Paras-Mahira and Asim-Rashami-Arti do power yoga along with Shilpa Shetty
SIDNAAZ, Paras-Mahira and Asim-Rashami-Arti do... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
08 Feb 2020 03:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Arti-Shehnaaz feel as if Sidharth Shukla has used them
Arti-Shehnaaz feel as if Sidharth Shukla has used... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here