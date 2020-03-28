News

Deepika Padukone shares her funny weekend travel plan; check

Deepika Padukone, who acted in films like Chhapaak, has shared her funny weekend travel plan.

28 Mar 2020 04:23 PM

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is a diva of Bollywood. She is known for her acting chops as well as style statements.

The stylish lady, who has acted in films like Chhapaak, is just having fun during this lockdown period, with her Instagram account and stories giving a sneak peek into the same. From conducting a Q&A interactive session with her fans to dropping some loved up pictures posing with her hubby-actor Ranveer Singh, the actress is keeping the entertainment quotient high on her social networking handles. But leaving us thrilled and overjoyed was the actress’ latest Insta story! While she stays back at home, being her goofy self she dropped a WhatsApp forward doing the rounds of a blueprint of a house, with the text, “Looking at the map for some weekend travel ideas”

Take a look.

What do you think about the post? Hit the comment section and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

