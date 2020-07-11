Deepika Padukone shares pictures of train traveling with her badminton team

MUMBAI : Before becoming an actor or even a model, Deepika Padukone was a national level badminton champion and would often travel to other states for matches.

The actress recently took to her Instagram and shared pictures of her travels in the bus and train with her badminton team. She is seen quietly sitting on the backseat of the bus in one picture and in the other picture, she is seen sitting on the upper berth of a train.

She wrote,”They say look ahead...

But ever so often remind yourself about where you’ve come from and everything it has taken to get to where you are on this incredible journey...

#flashbackfriday”

Deepika Padukone might be the biggest actress of our country and a highly influential personality but she comes from a humble background.

The actress has always stuck to her roots and never forgotten where she has come from. Her nostalgia is felt in her recent throwback post.

Deepika Padukone will begin shooting for her next film with director Shakun Batra once things get better in the city.