Deepika Padukone shows us how to pull off Formal Chic with utmost panache

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone's fashion sense is such that one can call it a combination of chic and playful. From nailing cool pantsuits to slaying in a saree, Deepika always manages to grab the attention with her style and it surely becomes the talk of the town. All through Chhapaak promotions, Deepika’s looks remained in limelight.

Once again, Deepika can be seen transformed into a fashionista as she stunned in a grey checkered trench coat with a printed skirt and striped white and green shirt. Deepika’s hair was styled perfectly in a neat ponytail with side partition that lent her a more charming look. Along with it, Deepika opted for white socks with heels, a tote bag and her makeup was kept natural.

Wearing Prada from head to toe, the star left the internet swooning with her chic look and fans couldn't get enough of her. As she jetted off to Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum 2020, being held in Davos, where she will be honoured with Prestigious Crystal Award in presence of leading personalities from across the World and all walks of life.

Recently, a leading magazine named the actress as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Deepika's performance as Malti has created waves where Deepika has not just brought the story to the screen but also the agony and triumph of Laxmi's spirit with her characterisation. From Indian fans to the Bollywood fraternity to fans across the world, everyone is all praise for her acting.

On the work front, her recently released Chhapaak has been receiving wide appreciation for being the most important films of the year. The actress will be next seen in 83 alongside Ranveer Singh. Also, soon will start shooting for Shakun Batra's directorial.