Deepika Padukone speaks about her baby plans with Ranveer Singh

TellychakkarTeam
TellychakkarTeam
11 Oct 2019 05:40 PM

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples, will soon celebrate their first wedding anniversary. The couple who tied the knot on 14 November 2018 never fails to set major relationship goals for their fans. 

The two now tackle the next big question: babies. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Deepika revealed that she and Ranveer want children but not right now. The Chhapaak actress admitted that she and Ranveer are no strangers to the pregnancy rumours. However, she also added that the couple is focussed on their careers as of now. Ranveer will soon be seen in '83 followed by a cameo in Sooryavanshi. As for Deepika, she will be seen in Chhapaak earlier next year. She will then reunite with Ranveer on the big screen in '83. Deepika confessed the couple is not even thinking about kids right now. 

She said, “It’s sad that society puts people in this rut that if you’re dating for so long tohshaadi kab hogi and then bacche. We’re not surprised by the rumours. Of course we want children, we both love kids. But we’re too selfishly focused on our careers at this point. It wouldn’t be fair to have kids at this point. We’re not even thinking about kids."

