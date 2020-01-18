Deepika Padukone speaks on Chhapaak not faring well at the xox office

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful stars of Bollywood, and the actress is also the highest paid one in Bollywood. Post her wedding Deepika took a long break of 2 years, and then came back on the small screen with her brilliant performance in Chhapaak.

The movie was released on the same day as Ajay Devgan’s Tanhaji and Rajnikanth’s Daarbar, and it seems like it was not the right decision.

Unfortunately, the movie didn’t fare well at the box office. It just made around 30 crores in its first week, whereas Tanhaji has already crossed the 100-crore mark. Deepika’s movie is still struggling to make it big owing to her visit at JNU.

When the actress was asked about the same, she said that the numbers are more or less like Piku and the figure is calculated according to how much you have spent. Not every 100-crore film is a hit, but unfortunately, the audience are fed with this concept that a 100-crore movie is a hit and needed for the film to be a success.