Deepika Padukone spills the beans on Alia Bhatt’s marriage?

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are ruling Bollywood these days. While Deepika was last seen in the blockbuster hit Padmaavat and will next be seen in the much anticipated Chhakpaak, Alia’s Gully Boy gained her a lot of appreciation.



In a recent chat, some of Indian cinema’s topmost actors got together for an interview recently, and at the event, Deepika accidentally made a shocking statement about Alia getting married. Over a period of time, rumours about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s marriage have been coming in. But the actors have always kept mum about it.



Recently, in an interview with Film Companion, Vijay Deverakonda was also present with Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Manoj Bajpayee, and others. Vijay was quizzed about actors who he would like to take advice from in Indian cinema. While answering the question, Vijay said that he has had a crush on Alia and Deepika for the longest time. But he mentioned pointing to Deepika that she got married. While he was still speaking, Deepika interrupted and mentioned that Alia is getting married.



Later, Alia spoke up and said, “Excuse me, why have you made this declaration?” Deepika clarified and mentioned that she just made it all up.



Well, regardless of whether that was indeed made up or a slip of the tongue, we all love Ranbir and Alia’s pair and want to see the couple get hitched soon. What say?



Credits: Pinkvilla