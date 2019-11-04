News

Deepika Padukone to star in remake of Anushka Shetty's horror flick Arundhati

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
04 Nov 2019 06:20 PM

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is one Bollywood actress who has successfully created a different league for herself with her impeccable acting skills and breathtaking good looks. Deepika recently wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming movie 'Chhapaak', seems to be on movie-signing spree.

Post Chhapaak the actress as already confirmed playing lead in the upcoming magnum opus, Mahabharat and she will also been seen in a special appearance in Ranveer Singh 83.  Now as per sources Deepika will be giving a nod for the Hindi remake of Anushka Shetty starrer Arundhati.

The report further mentions that the rights for a Hindi remake have been bought, in the original movie Sonu Sood played the villain and now the makers are now in search to play the male lead opposite Deepika.

Deepika recently hinted at being a part of a dark romantic film, and you never know, but this could be it. The remake of Arundhati has already been remade in Bengali and it was a big success. If Deepika comes on board for Hindi remake, there will be huge anticipation for the project.

