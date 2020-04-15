News

Deepika Padukone 'started young' as a style diva!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2020 04:10 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been a diva since childhood, and she has shared a picture to prove it.

The actress on Wednesday took to Instagram to post a vintage childhood image to prove that her career "started young", leaving her fans in complete awe.

In the image, Deepika is looking cute in a glamorous black dress with matching shoes and a hat, and is posing like a pro with a big smile.

"Started young…," she wrote as caption for the picture.

Amid the lockdown, the actress has turned into a "masterchef", and is treating her husband and actor Ranveer Singh to scrumptious meals. They keep on giving their fans a glimpse into their private moments through social media.

SOURCE : IANS 


Tags Deepika Padukone Bollywood Ranveer Singh Instagram TellyChakkar
