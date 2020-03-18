Deepika Padukone takes up #SafeHandsChallenge after getting nominated by the WHO Director-General. Check video!

MUMBAI: To spread more awareness about the outbreak of Coronavirus, Deepika Padukone took up the 'Safe Hands' challenge as she was recently nominated by the Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Sharing a video, the actress not only spread the important message of how to prevent the spread of the pandemic but also, further carried the baton to nominate more celebrities.

Taking to her social media, Deepika Padukone shared a video as she can be visibly seen wearing a mask which has become essential to protect oneself from the global virus and is washing away her hands. She posted, “Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge! #COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together! I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe”.

To spread the message of cleanliness and precautionary measures further, Deepika nominated Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli for the #SafeHandsChallenge.

To reach out to the wider population, the Director-General is tagging celebrities for the massive influence they hold over the people. Deepika is a world-renowned actor and Internationally acclaimed star who is known for her influence across the world and has been a prominent voice in spreading awareness about issues, including depression.

'Safe Hands' challenge is a new global campaign by WHO where the entity has asked to share a video of how to wash your hands neatly to safeguard yourself from the virus. The outbreak has infected more than 150,000 people worldwide and killed over 5,600, continuing its scare. With this, Deepika surely contributed as she took part and furthered its reach.