Deepika Padukone wants to work with Salman Khan on a condition

08 Jan 2020 08:19 PM

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular and stylish Bollywood actresses. She has a huge fan following. The actress is making headlines for her upcoming film, Chhapaak.

The actress had a dream debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan’s directorial Om Shanti Om and post that has only gone from strength-to-strength sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. However, she still hasn’t appeared in a film opposite Salman Khan much to the dismay of the fans.

During a recent interview, while promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak, Deepika was asked about collaborating with Salman on a film. To this, she said, “Our fans are always curious about if we are doing a film together, about when we are doing a film together. I really want to do it but I think it's important for us to come together for the right kind of film.” She revealed that they have not been offered anything in recent times but she would love to do a film with him.

