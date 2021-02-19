Deepika Padukone will be seen in Ranveer Singh's Cirkus? READ MORE

MUMBAI: Currently actor Ranveer Singh is busy shooting for the Rohit Shetty directorial venture, Cirkus. The film is fast in the works in Mumbai and the makers are keen to wrap up the shoot by the end of March. Now, it is being reported that Deepika Padukone is set to make a cameo appearance in the Ranveer Singh-starrer.

Cirkus features actors Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in a double role and Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez play the two female leads in the movie. There are reports that Deepika Padukone has joined the star cast of the movie. The Cocktail star has a massy dance number and a few conversational scenes in the Rohit Shetty film.

Rohit and Deepika have worked together on a smash hit like Chennai Express. Deepika has also shared the screen with Ranveer Singh in hits like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani.

The actors will also be seen sharing the screen space in the Kabir Khan directorial venture, 83, which is gearing up for release this year.

Coming to Cirkus, the motion picture is reportedly an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play, The Comedy of Errors, which also inspired the Gulzar cult comedy, titled Angoor. Actors like Johnny Lever, Murli Sharma and Sanjay Mishra will also be seen in the movie.

In December last year, Ranveer Singh had shared a monochrome image of himself from Cirkus. Deepika had left a comment on the photo, "Channeling your inner Charlie!?"

Deepika has a number of projects in her kitty apart from the confirmed 83. She will also be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Yash Raj Films' (YRF) Pathan.

The actor is also set to headline Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled next which has been produced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in crucial roles.

