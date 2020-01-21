Deepika Padukone wins Crystal Award at WEF; Ranveer Singh pens sweet note

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone recently accepted the Crystal Award at Davos, Switzerland during the World Economic Forum. The actress was given the award for her leadership in raising mental health awareness.

She said that people must understand depression and anxiety are like any other illness and can be treated.

Meanwhile, husband actor Ranveer Singh could not contain his joy. The two have been defining relationship goals ever since they got together. Whether it is by turning cheerleaders for each other or just going gaga over each other’s style, Ranveer and Deepika paint a picture of how a couple should be and fans can’t stop gushing over the two.

Ranveer’s comment on his wife's picture has grabbed eyeballs, and fans can’t stop going all gaga over it. The Gully Boy star took to the comments section and mentioned how proud he was of his wife on achieving this feat. He wrote, 'AMAZING! You make me so proud baby'. Well, what can we say, when Ranveer’s comment says it all.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla