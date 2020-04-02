Deepika Padukone's camera catches hubby Ranveer Singh in sleep mode

MUMBAI: Continuing with her trend of 'productivity in the time of COVID-19', Deepika Padukone is back with a new 'episode' of her 'lockdown' series. And this time, her latest episode features her sleeping husband, actor Ranveer Singh.

On Thursday, Deepika took to Instagram and posted a picture of Ranveer Singh, who is seen fast asleep. She inerted the tag 'husband' on his forehead in the photograph.

"Season 1:Episode 7: & while I was at [email protected] #wannabemariekondo

#thinkitookittoofar.. Productivity in the time of

COVID-19!," she captioned the image.

Before this, Amid the lockdown, Deepika was seen spending her time working out, organising kitchen and wardrobe.

On the film front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's cricket drama "83". She also has Shagun Batra''s next coming up, where she co-stars with Ananya Panday.