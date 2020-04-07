Deepika Padukone's 'Katori Haircut' in this throwback picture is UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone has carved a niche for herself in the Bollywood industry. In addition to her acting chops, she is also known for her style statements.

She is quite active on social media. Via social media platforms, she stays in touch with her fans. The latest post of Deepika has a solid connect with the 80’s kids. Bombarding her social networking account with some of her most candid moments from her quarantine period, this throwback picture of Deepika just created yet another wave of joy among her fans. And to top it all, her sister Anisha Padukone’s comment added just the right amount of sweetness to it. This throwback picture gave a quick look of actress’ haircut back in her childhood days.

In the picture she is seated between her friends who she has tagged in her caption, captured having a quick chatty moment with her gal pal during their meal. Deepika has her hair ending a little about her neck and short bangs on her forehead, mostly called a mushroom cut. Deepika captioned this image as, “Basic...,” further tagging her friends in it. But sister Anisha gave this popular Mushroom haircut an Indianised named calling it Katoric cut in her comment. Anisha’s comment read, “Rocking the katori cut” LOL!

Take a look.