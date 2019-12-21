Deepika Padukone's response to paparazzi will have you ROFL

MUMBAI: A new video of superstar Deepika Padukone on the internet will leave you in splits. The 'Padmaavat' actress, who returned to Mumbai last night seemed to be in a jovial mood as she had a sweet and hilarious banter with the paparazzi.

Dressed in a brown turtle-neck sweatshirt, Deepika teamed it up with brown pants and white stylish sneakers. While the Bollywood damsel turned many heads with her mesmerising look, what grabbed her attention was a shutterbug who addressed her as 'Deepu Ji' while trying to click pictures of her.

Deepika paused after reaching her car and posed for the paparazzi as well and even asked the cameraman, who addressed her as 'Deepu Ji' as to what was his name and after he replied saying Pandey, she soon responded by giving him a nickname as 'Pandu Ji' before getting into her car.

Have a look.

Credits: TOI