Deepika, Ranveer shut down separation rumours with flirty exchanges

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh put all rumours about their separation to rest by sharing flirty exchanges on social media.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/02/2022 - 15:15
movie_image: 
Deepika, Ranveer shut down separation rumours with flirty exchanges

MUMBAI : Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh put all rumours about their separation to rest by sharing flirty exchanges on social media.

Ranveer shared a picture of him on Instagram, where he is seen dressed in a bubble gum pink suit. He completed the look by keeping his hair untied.

He captioned it with a pink heart emoji.

Putting a full stop to speculations about their split, Deepika dropped a flirty message on the comment section.

She wrote: "Edible."

To which, Ranveer replied with a smirk and a kiss emoji.

This is not the first time Deepika and Ranveer have engaged on PDA on social media. The power-couple keep sharing pictures and loved-up comments on their social media for each other.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in December 2018 after falling in love with each other on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela.. Ram-Leela', which released in 2013.

SOURCE IANS 

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/02/2022 - 15:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has tagged her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan, with...
Bigg Boss 16: OMG! Gautam Vig and MC Stan have a massive fight; Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Archana Gautam have an argument
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up and the contestants have already begun the...
Exclusive! Molkki fame child actor Anushka Sharma to enter Colors show Naagin 6
MUMBAI : Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the rating charts. The...
Trisha read all five volumes of the epic for her role in 'PS 1'
MUMBAI: South star Trisha Krishnan read all five volumes of Kalki Krishnamurthy's book Ponniyin Selvan to prepare for...
Kanye West uses Kris Jenner's photo as his Instagram profile picture
MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West isn't done attacking his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner. The 'Famous' hitmaker, who didn't...
Ali, Richa look regal in their cocktail party and reception
MUMBAI: Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha looked drop-dead-gorgeous for their cocktail party and reception in...
RECENT STORIES
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'