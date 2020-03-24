News

Deepika to Ranveer: You're a snack

24 Mar 2020 01:05 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have upped the PDA quotient on social media with their latest mushy post.

Ranveer on Monday shared a romantic photograph of himself along with wife Deepika. In the image, the two can be seen cosying up to each other.

"Double the Endorphin-rush when She's around! #homegymbuddies my [email protected]deepikapadukone," he captioned the image.

Deepika took to the comment section and wrote: "You're a snack".

The image currently has 1.5 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

On the work front, the two will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's upcoming film "83".

