Deepika thanks 'ma' Farah for spotting her in Bangkok hoarding

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who made her debut with 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007, has thanked Farah Khan, whom she referred to as 'ma', after the choreographer-filmmaker spotted her on a billboard in Bangkok.

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who made her debut with 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007, has thanked Farah Khan, whom she referred to as 'ma', after the choreographer-filmmaker spotted her on a billboard in Bangkok.

Farah is currently holidaying in Thailand with her family. She spotted Deepika on a hoarding at a mall in Bangkok.

She shared the image on her Instagram stories and captioned it: "Looking good baby!"

Deepika re-shared the post on her Instagram stories, thanking Farah Khan.

She wrote, "Thank you Ma, YOU had a faith in me when no one else did..."

Farah replied: "You were a star even then...so proud," followed by a red heart emoticon.

Earlier this year, Deepika became the first Indian brand ambassador for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan' and 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan.

Source: ians

