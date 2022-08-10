Deepika on working with SRK: I'm collaborating with my most favourite co-star

Actress Deepika Padukone has spoken about her pairing with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whom she calls her "favourite co-star", as they are all set for the release of their upcoming film 'Pathaan'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/26/2023 - 12:15
movie_image: 
Deepika on working with SRK: I'm collaborating with my most favourite co-star

MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone has spoken about her pairing with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whom she calls her "favourite co-star", as they are all set for the release of their upcoming film 'Pathaan'.

The two stars have previously worked in films such as 'Om Shanti Om', 'Happy New Year' and 'Chennai Express'.

"Shah Rukh and I have been very lucky to have had the opportunity to work in some incredible movies starting with Om Shanti Om! I'm collaborating with my most favourite co-star Shah Rukh. We have a beautiful relationship and I think the audience always see that in the movies that we do," said Deepika.

SRK and Deepika also spoke about the secret behind their electric chemistry in 'Pathaan'.

She said: "Well, he and I can both take credit for that. Again he was also on this intense diet and exercise. So, he and I can both take credit for the work we have put individually. But at the end of the day, it is the team that you work with."

Deepika added: "Whether it is the director (Siddharth Anand) and his vision or it's the cinematographer (Satchith Paulose) and how he is envisioning lighting us, whether it's the stylist (Shaleena Nathani) - how she envisions these characters, whether it is your hair and make-up team. So, it's your entire team that sort of comes together, so sure you can put in the work and do the best you can but you also have incredible world class professionals who come in and make us look the way we do!"

For Deepika, 'Pathaan' is a very special film in her filmography.

"The character that I am playing in this movie is extremely exciting, it is something that I haven't done before and even the movie - just this kind of spy thriller, an out and out action movie is something I haven't done before."

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and also has John Abraham in it. 'Pathaan' is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

SOURCE: IANS

Deepika Padukone Shah Rukh Khan favourite co-star Om Shanti Om Happy New Year Chennai Express Pathaan Siddharth Anand Shaleena Nathani Satchith Paulose Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/26/2023 - 12:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Kangana Ranaut mortgaged her properties while making 'Emergency'
MUMBAI : Actress Kangana Ranaut has wrapped up the acting schedule for 'Emergency'. In a post on social media, she...
J&K's first female police officer recounts establishing herself being a woman
MUMBAI :Shahida Praveen Ganguly, former Assistant Commissioner of Police, CID Cell Jammu & Kashmir, and lady...
Rohit Shetty remembers 'Chennai Express' while shooting train sequence
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Rohit Shetty recalled his 2013 action comedy film 'Chennai Express', starring Shah Rukh Khan and...
Ex-Army officer shares how challenging it was to fight at 17000 ft during Kargil war
MUMBAI : Retired army officer Yogendra Singh Yadav has shared how he fought for 22 days, and how difficult it was for...
Pamela Anderson claims Tim Allen flashed his privates at her when she was 23
MUMBAI : Hollywood actress Pamela Anderson in her upcoming memoir has detailed a disturbing incident that took place on...
Recent Stories
Kangana Ranaut mortgaged her properties while making 'Emergency'
Kangana Ranaut mortgaged her properties while making 'Emergency'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kangana Ranaut mortgaged her properties while making 'Emergency'
Kangana Ranaut mortgaged her properties while making 'Emergency'
Rohit Shetty remembers 'Chennai Express' while shooting train sequence
Rohit Shetty remembers 'Chennai Express' while shooting train sequence
Prithviraj thanks Akshay for making his first Hindi foray 'Selfiee' possible
Prithviraj thanks Akshay for making his first Hindi foray 'Selfiee' possible
Prithviraj thanks Akshay for making his first Hindi foray 'Selfiee' possible
Prithviraj thanks Akshay for making his first Hindi foray 'Selfiee' possible
Sunny Leone goes meticulously de-glam for her role in 'Quotation Gang'
Sunny Leone goes meticulously de-glam for her role in 'Quotation Gang'
'Pathaan' director calls Deepika a bonafide action star
'Pathaan' director calls Deepika a bonafide action star