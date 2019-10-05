News

Deewana wasn’t supposed to be SRK's first movie, THIS movie was his debut movie

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
05 Oct 2019 06:46 PM

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan is grabbing the headlines these days, as the audiences and the viewers are eagerly waiting for his formal announcement for his next project as there are various reports suggesting that he is going to be doing that movie, but the actor himself clarified it on his Twitter account and said that until he doesn’t confirm anything not to believe the rumors.

What do you think about this Showtee ?
  

The actor had taken a break from his films to introspective what his career and what film he should be signing next and soon within a month on his birthday 2nd of November the actor will be announcing his next project.

A lesser-known fact is that Deewana which is considered to be Shah Rukh Khan’s debut movie wasn’t actually his debut movie. The actor had actually shot for a movie called Dil Aashna Hai in the year 1992 which was produced by the veteran actress Hema Malini, but the film was delayed due to some reasons and Deewana became his debut movie.

King Khan had left his impression in the industry from the day he debuted, and today is known as the Badshah of Bollywood.

 

Tags > Shah Rukh Khan, Deewna, Bollywood,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at NBA India Games 2019

Celebs at NBA India Games 2019
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Star Plus launches TED Talks India Nayi Baat

Star Plus launches TED Talks India Nayi Baat
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia
Rashmi Desai
Rashmi Desai
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Naura
Naura

past seven days