Deewana wasn’t supposed to be SRK's first movie, THIS movie was his debut movie

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan is grabbing the headlines these days, as the audiences and the viewers are eagerly waiting for his formal announcement for his next project as there are various reports suggesting that he is going to be doing that movie, but the actor himself clarified it on his Twitter account and said that until he doesn’t confirm anything not to believe the rumors.

The actor had taken a break from his films to introspective what his career and what film he should be signing next and soon within a month on his birthday 2nd of November the actor will be announcing his next project.

A lesser-known fact is that Deewana which is considered to be Shah Rukh Khan’s debut movie wasn’t actually his debut movie. The actor had actually shot for a movie called Dil Aashna Hai in the year 1992 which was produced by the veteran actress Hema Malini, but the film was delayed due to some reasons and Deewana became his debut movie.

King Khan had left his impression in the industry from the day he debuted, and today is known as the Badshah of Bollywood.