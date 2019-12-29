Definitive proof that Jacqueline Fernandez has the best wardrobe ever. Here are 5 times we felt like raiding it!

MUMBAI: A timeless sense of style is not just about what you wear but how to wear it. And this year, Jacqueline Fernandez certainly dressed the part. Jacqueline can never go wrong in the a la mode game. Whether she's attending a red carpet event or just strolling around the city in her athleisure clothes, she always hits the nail on the head.

Desirable and attractive personal style is something all of us aspire to ace and what sets Jacqueline apart is her fresh take on fashion and her desire to experiment. Let's go through some of her best looks and get some fashion inspo!

Jacqueline bedazzled everyone in this almost nude - metallic one-shoulder dress. This asymmetrical gown looks like it was made especially for her slender body, long legs, and oomph factor.

The outfit may read social addict but it indirectly reads, "Jacqueline addict". The denim unconventional dress with feather sleeves has hearts all over. Posing in a sitting position with a flirty look, with a high pony and a suave demeanor, she shows how it's done.

Jacqueline has one of her best sartorial moments in this little black metallic dress. She looked ravishing in this fitted dress with cuts that accentuate her curves. The perfectly blow-dried hair and minimalistic accessories looked perfect with this gown.

In this fringed and sequinned peach-nude dress, Jacqueline looks like a vision. With a plunging neck like and perfect posture, she is every photographer's dream muse.

Jacqueline has earned the reputation of being one of the sexiest actresses and this velvet gown is a testimony to the same. The thigh-high slit and plunging neckline certainly doesn't hurt.

On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen next in 'Mrs. Serial Killer".