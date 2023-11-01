Delhi High Court issues a summons order to American app ‘Triller’ regarding the Yash Raj Films copyright Infringement Case

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court issued a court order and notice to American video sharing app ‘Triller’ in a copyright infringement case filed by well-known production house, Yash Raj Films.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 22:31
movie_image: 
Delhi High Court issues a summons order to American app ‘Triller’ regarding the Yash Raj Films copyright Infringement Case

MUMBAI: On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court issued a court order and notice to American video sharing app ‘Triller’ in a copyright infringement case filed by well-known production house, Yash Raj Films. The court is being overseen by a single-bench judge Justice Amit Bansal, who was dealing with Yash Raj’s interim relief application that sought to restrain Triller from using its copyrighted material.

In the lawsuit, Yash Raj claimed that Triller has an extraction tool that allows its users to post audio-visual content or short videos using Yash Raj‘s content. The plea read: “The defendant illegally uploads, stores, reproduces, makes copies, creates new works embodying the plaintiff’s works, commercially exploits, communicates to the public, makes a sound recording in respect of the plaintiff’s works, adapts, modifies, synchronises and/or otherwise exploits or permits the aforesaid acts by users of the impugned platforms, without a valid license from the plaintiff.”

The bench postponed the matter for the next hearing on 2nd February.

According to Triller’s counsel, the dispute between Yash Raj Films and the social media company has been going on for a while now, and he will follow the company’s directions regarding the same.

ALSO READ: Dhoom, New York and now Pathaan, YRF brings out the best in John Abraham to play the antagonist

Triller’s representative also stated that the social networking platform has not disregarded the matter and keeps removing content that breaches copyright.

The lawsuit also claimed that even though some of the links mentioned in the warnings were removed, Triller did not completely comply with its takedown duty, and that some other links had continued being active or appeared repeatedly.

The plea asserted, “It is also pertinent to note that the impugned platforms contain various features, such as the audio extraction feature, which are beyond the limited role of an intermediary specified under Section 79 (2)(a) of the IT Act, thereby disentitling the Defendant from the ‘safe-harbour’ protection guaranteed to intermediaries under the IT Act.”

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Netizens choose Ghungroo from War over Besharam Rang from Pathaan

Credits : Koimoi

Yash Raj Films Pathaan war Ek Tha Tiger Tiger Zinda Hai Shamshera Jayeshbhai Jordaar Samrat Prithviraj Tiger 3 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 22:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Wow! Check out these gorgeous eye makeups of Andrea Jeremiah
MUMBAI: Andrea Maria Jeremiah is an actress, playback singer, and a musician, who works predominantly in Tamil and...
Wow! Check out these glamorous posts of Saba Azad
MUMBAI: Saba Azad is an actress, theatre director and musician. She is one half of Mumbai-based electro funk duo Madboy...
Lakadbaggha movie review: Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra and Paresh Pahuja starrer is good in bits and parts 
MUMBAI: We have seen a few films in Bollywood where the protagonist is a vigilante. He or she is fighting for people's...
Hot! Check out these sexy beach looks slayed by Anusha Dandekar
MUMBAI: Anusha Dandekar is an Indian-Australian MTV VJ, actress and singer, who is best known as a VJ and a host who...
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ to re-release in theatres on June 15 prior to its sequel’s release date
MUMBAI: One of the most loved Bollywood films from 2001, ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, which starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha...
Recent Stories
Lakadbaggha movie review: Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra and Paresh Pahuja starrer is good in bits and parts 
Lakadbaggha movie review: Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra and Paresh Pahuja starrer is good in bits and parts 

Latest Video

Related Stories
Lakadbaggha movie review: Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra and Paresh Pahuja starrer is good in bits and parts 
Lakadbaggha movie review: Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra and Paresh Pahuja starrer is good in bits and parts 
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ to re-release in theatres on June 15 prior to its sequel’s release d
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ to re-release in theatres on June 15 prior to its sequel’s release date
From Gandhi Godse trailer to RRR winning big at international platform here are the trending stories for today
From Gandhi Godse trailer to RRR winning big at international platform, here are the trending stories for today
Exclusive! Barrister Babu and Yam Hai Hum actor Mohan Sharma roped in for web series Inspector Avinash
Exclusive! Barrister Babu and Yam Hai Hum actor Mohan Sharma roped in for web series Inspector Avinash
Actress Vidya Balan transforms into Angoori Bhabhi from the show ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ in her new reel
Actress Vidya Balan transforms into Angoori Bhabhi from the show ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ in her new reel
Taapsee Pannu reveals poster of the sequel of 'Haseen Dillruba' 
Taapsee Pannu reveals poster of the sequel of 'Haseen Dillruba' 