Delhi High Court issues a summons order to American app ‘Triller’ regarding the Yash Raj Films copyright Infringement Case

MUMBAI: On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court issued a court order and notice to American video sharing app ‘Triller’ in a copyright infringement case filed by well-known production house, Yash Raj Films. The court is being overseen by a single-bench judge Justice Amit Bansal, who was dealing with Yash Raj’s interim relief application that sought to restrain Triller from using its copyrighted material.

In the lawsuit, Yash Raj claimed that Triller has an extraction tool that allows its users to post audio-visual content or short videos using Yash Raj‘s content. The plea read: “The defendant illegally uploads, stores, reproduces, makes copies, creates new works embodying the plaintiff’s works, commercially exploits, communicates to the public, makes a sound recording in respect of the plaintiff’s works, adapts, modifies, synchronises and/or otherwise exploits or permits the aforesaid acts by users of the impugned platforms, without a valid license from the plaintiff.”

The bench postponed the matter for the next hearing on 2nd February.

According to Triller’s counsel, the dispute between Yash Raj Films and the social media company has been going on for a while now, and he will follow the company’s directions regarding the same.

Triller’s representative also stated that the social networking platform has not disregarded the matter and keeps removing content that breaches copyright.

The lawsuit also claimed that even though some of the links mentioned in the warnings were removed, Triller did not completely comply with its takedown duty, and that some other links had continued being active or appeared repeatedly.

The plea asserted, “It is also pertinent to note that the impugned platforms contain various features, such as the audio extraction feature, which are beyond the limited role of an intermediary specified under Section 79 (2)(a) of the IT Act, thereby disentitling the Defendant from the ‘safe-harbour’ protection guaranteed to intermediaries under the IT Act.”

Credits : Koimoi