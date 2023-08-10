Delight! Hema Malini shares insights on Amitabh Bachchan's change in demeanour; Says ‘He used to be so jovial, fun loving’

MUMBAI: Baghban, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, celebrated its 20th anniversary of release on Tuesday. The 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood played the character of a mother to four adult boys in the movie, which was directed by Ravi Chopra and produced by BR Chopra. Malini was first hesitant to accept the role of the mother in the film because she had never done it before.

Malini revealed in a recent interview that it was her mother who persuaded her to appear in Baghban by saying that if Amitabh Bachchan could play the father of four grown men, so could she.

Hema Malini shares in her recent interview, “I was not convinced because I had to play a mother to four elderly boys. I was feeling very awkward ‘main aisa kaise karun, maine aise mother ka role kabhi kiya hi nahi kisi film mein’ (How can I do it? I have never done a role like this ever before). Then my mother said ‘if Amitabh Bachchan is doing it, then you can also do it, no problem. He is opposite you’.”

The actor also mentioned how Big B was a lot more joyful 20 years ago than he is today. The cast of Baghban always looked forward to his arrival since they knew the seasoned actor would soon crack a joke.

“He used to be so jovial, fun loving. I don’t think he is like that anymore. Pata nahi, thoda serious ho gaye hain aaj kal (He has become a bit serious these days)”, mentioned Malini.

Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini played an elderly couple, and Baghban followed the story of their four sons (Aman Verma, Samir Soni, Nasir Khan, and Sahil Chadha). The movie was a great smash when it came out. The audience also praised the film's music, which was composed by Aadesh Shrivastava. However, it hasn't held up well over time, since cinema critics today consider it to be overwhelming.

