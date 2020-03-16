Delighted! Fans recall Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam days after this epic frame from KJo’s birthday goes viral, see reactions

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan recently joined Madhuri Dixit for a selfie, and fans were excited to see them in a single frame. The picture, which also featured Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan's respective spouses Shriram Nene and Gauri Khan, was clicked at Karan Johar's recent birthday bash.

Madhuri took to her Instagram account on Friday to share the selfie, which was clicked by her husband. Salman, Shah Rukh, Madhuri, and Shriram were wearing black outfits while Gauri could be seen in a golden dress. Madhuri captioned it, "So much to talk about, right?"

The picture also gave fans a lot to talk about. One wrote, "All legends in one frame," while another commented, "Ahhh the best pic ever." A third one wrote, "And this breaks the internet tonight!" Others were excited to see Salman and Shah Rukh in one frame. One wrote, "Salman and SRK," adding red heart emoji and heart-eyes emoji.

Meanwhile, others relived the old days when Madhuri, Salman, and Shah Rukh worked together. Several commented about Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, the 2002 film which starred Madhuri opposite Shah Rukh and Salman as her friend.

It is rumoured that Shah Rukh will also be making a cameo in Salman Khan's starrer Tiger 3. The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif, is scheduled to release in April next year.

