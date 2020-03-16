Delighted! Fans recall Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam days after this epic frame from KJo’s birthday goes viral, see reactions

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan join Madhuri Dixit for a selfie in Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 10:45
movie_image: 
Delighted! Fans recall Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam days after this epic frame from KJo’s birthday goes viral, see reactions

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan recently joined Madhuri Dixit for a selfie, and fans were excited to see them in a single frame. The picture, which also featured Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan's respective spouses Shriram Nene and Gauri Khan, was clicked at Karan Johar's recent birthday bash.

Also Read: Amazing! Shah Rukh Khan shakes a leg at Karan Johar's birthday bash

Madhuri took to her Instagram account on Friday to share the selfie, which was clicked by her husband. Salman, Shah Rukh, Madhuri, and Shriram were wearing black outfits while Gauri could be seen in a golden dress. Madhuri captioned it, "So much to talk about, right?"

The picture also gave fans a lot to talk about. One wrote, "All legends in one frame," while another commented, "Ahhh the best pic ever." A third one wrote, "And this breaks the internet tonight!" Others were excited to see Salman and Shah Rukh in one frame. One wrote, "Salman and SRK," adding red heart emoji and heart-eyes emoji.

Also Read: OMG! When Shah Rukh Khan said he always wanted to be a porn star; details inside

Meanwhile, others relived the old days when Madhuri, Salman, and Shah Rukh worked together. Several commented about Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, the 2002 film which starred Madhuri opposite Shah Rukh and Salman as her friend.

It is rumoured that Shah Rukh will also be making a cameo in Salman Khan's starrer Tiger 3. The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif, is scheduled to release in April next year.

Credit: Hindustan Times

Bollywood movies Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan Madhuri Dixit Karan Johar Dr. Shriram Nene Gauri Khan Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam Hum Aapke Hai Koun Aishwarya Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 10:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya’s Tina Ann Philip roped in Mavrick Pictures LLP’s next project?
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Delighted! Fans recall Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam days after this epic frame from KJo’s birthday goes viral, see reactions
MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan recently joined Madhuri Dixit for a selfie, and fans were excited to see them in...
Sexy! Here are the times actress Wamiqa Gabbi proved to be major head turners with her sizzling looks
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actress Wamiqa Gabbi and winning...
Finally! Aryan Khan to fly to the US for this reason after being relieved from the Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan who has been accused in the Mumbai Cruise drugs case has been finally given a...
EXPLOSIVE! Jyoti's lies to get caught as Imlie is pregnant; Aryan recieves the shock of his life in StarPlus'Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.Also read:...
HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Jyoti ruins Neela's plan; Aryan and Imlie make a massive promise to each other in StarPlus' Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.Also read: ...
Recent Stories
Delighted! Fans recall Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam days after this epic frame from KJo’s birthday goes viral, see reactions
Delighted! Fans recall Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam days after this epic frame from KJo’s birthday goes viral, see reactions
Latest Video