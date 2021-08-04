Delightful! Natasa Stankovic spending quality time with Agastya in the lap of nature will give you TRAVEL GOALS; see the SPLENDID PHOTOS

MUMBAI: It seems Bollywood diva Natasa Stankovic is in a mood to explore nature along with her little son Agastya.

The Serbian beauty who is one of the most popular actresses has taken to her social media page and uploaded some pictures that are a treat to the sore eyes.

In the series of pictures, the mother-son duo can be seen having a gala time in the lap of nature. In the first click, the actress can be seen sitting comfortably on the grass and smiling for the camera. The second click sees her son flashing his million-dollar smile, the third one sees Agastya holding his mother’s hand, and the last two clicks are again single pics of the duo. For the fun-filled outing, while Natasa Stankovic opted for black crop top and black bottoms, she made her son wear a colourful shirt by pairing it up with a light shaded bottom. If you are a nature lover, you would certainly love the clicks and crave a holiday, in the lap of nature.

Take a look at Natasa Stankovic’s pictures right here.

A few days ago, the actress had shared glimpses from her son Agastya’s birthday bash. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s son Agastya turned one and this certainly called for a grand celebration. The actress took to Instagram and shared a photo of the décor of the venue where the little one’s birthday was celebrated. She captioned the post as, “Agastya our #bossbaby #1stbirthday”

