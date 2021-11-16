DELIGHTFUL! This video of Natasa Stankovic and her son Agastya is too adorable for words; WATCH their fun activity

MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic, who has carved a niche for herself in showbiz, has taken to her Instagram handle and shared a super adorable video with her son Agastya.

The Serbian model, who came to India to make a career in the Hindi film industry, is quite active on the photo-sharing application wherein she has more than three million followers currently.

Recently, taking to Instagram, Natasa Stankovic, who is married to cricketer Hardik Pandya, shared a video wherein she and her son can be seen having a gala time in Dubai beach. The video sees the little boy throwing his toy in the water while his mother picks it up and gives it back to him. Looks like Agastya enjoyed the activity a lot. At one point, the video also sees Natasa along with her son, smiling for the camera. This feel-good video of the mother-son duo will certainly bring a smile to your face.

A few days ago, the actress was seen enjoying a water sport in Dubai. A video shared by her sees her enjoying jet skiing. Tagging her better half Hardik Pandya and cricketers Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, she wrote in the caption, “#jetskilovers” While the actress can be seen enjoying the water sport, Ishan and Shreyas can be seen jumping into the waters. Looks like it was Hardik Pandya who captured the moments and it seems they had a gala time.

