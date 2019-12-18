Demi Lovato gets 'survivor' neck tattoo

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato has got her self a new tattoo on her neck which says "survivor" over a year following her near-fatal overdose.



The "Échame la Culpa" hitmaker recently celebrated a year of sobriety following her near-fatal drug overdose in the summer of 2018, six years after previously kicking her substance abuse habit, reports aceshowbiz.com.



Now Lovato has got herself inked to remember the issues she's overcome.



According to the New York Post's Page Six, Lovato turned to celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo to create the simple scroll art.



It's the latest of Lovato's tattoos to remind her about the power of self-love after having the word "me" inked onto her left ring finger earlier this year, joining her "stay strong" mantra on her wrists, and her "now I'm a warrior" declaration on her back.



The news emerges weeks after the 27-year-old singer, candidly reflected on the lessons learned following her 2018 health scare at the Teen Vogue Summit here.



"I see someone that has overcome a lot," she said, admitting she would use the word "resilience" to describe how far she has come.