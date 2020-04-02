News

Demi Rose wants to be a superhero and bust coronavirus

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Apr 2020 07:00 AM

MUMBAI: Model Demi Rose says she wishes that she was a superhero so she could kick a** of coronavirus.

Rose has kept busy during her time in isolation by sharing sultry pictures on her Instagram page while updating her followers about her activities during lockdown, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The model, 25, recently showcased her assets by putting a picture in a plunging red top. She styled her hair in a bouncy blown out style, and opted for a glamourous make-up, including a winged eyeliner.

Sharing her views on the COVID-19 pandemic, Rose captioned the image: "I wish I was a superhero so I could kick Corona's a**."

The picture was just the latest in a string of sexy updates, after she revealed she was "bored" during lockdown on Monday.

In another image, she showcased her curves in a skimpy silk top as she styled her hair into curls. She captioned: "Bored in the house and I'm bored in the house bored. Brent Faiyaz n chill it is". She also shared a selfie of herself posing in the skimpy ensemble.

