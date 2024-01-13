Desire! 12th Fail star Medha Shankr opens up about her wish to collaborate with THIS Bollywood star

In particular, the cast's social media following increased significantly. Medha Shankar plays Shraddha in the movie, received a lot of love, and was dubbed the "national crush" in a recent interview. In that same interview, she talked about her hopes of collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor and recounted her experience persuading her father to encourage her acting career.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 15:05
movie_image: 
Medha Shankar

MUMBAI : This year's dark horse, 12th Fail, has surprised everyone with its box office success. Although there wasn't much of a buzz at first, the movie has received a lot of positive reviews from critics and viewers alike. After its release on Netflix, the movie's popularity exploded, making its characters overnight celebrities.

(Also read:12th Fail review! Vikrant Massey shines in this unmissable motivational journey as Manoj Kumar

In particular, the cast's social media following increased significantly. Medha Shankar plays Shraddha in the movie, received a lot of love, and was dubbed the "national crush" in a recent interview. In that same interview, she talked about her hopes of collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor and recounted her experience persuading her father to encourage her acting career.

In an interview with a popular news portal, Medha Shankar was asked which Bollywood actor she would most like to work with. She immediately mentioned Ranbir Kapoor. The actress also shared her experience convincing her father to encourage her acting career. Coming from a typical middle-class family that placed a high value on education, her father was shocked to hear that she wanted to be an actor and initially thought she was crazy.

Her father's reaction, given her academic background, was based on the assumption that acting was a career for those who struggled in school. However, she had already finished her master's degree, so she suggested giving herself two years to try her hand at acting. When nothing noteworthy happened in those two years, her father was left wondering what to do next. She then asked for another two years, thinking that she was determined to succeed in Mumbai and that she had not given herself any other options.

The actress revealed that 2021 had been a difficult year because of the pandemic. She said that the struggle had been especially difficult because she was broke and hadn't yet achieved notoriety. She also admitted that she was entirely dependent on her father for financial support and that she might not have made it through that time without him.

In October, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed film 12th Fail hit theaters. The film tells the inspirational true story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, an IPS officer played by Vikrant Massey. Sharma perseveres to fulfill his aim of becoming an IPS officer even after experiencing failures in his Class 12 exams. The film has accomplished the noteworthy distinction of being identified as the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb.

(Also read: 12th Fail becomes part of School Diwali Break Homework in this unique way - Check out how

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Pinkvilla

Vidhu Vinod Chopra 12th Fail Vikrant Massey anurag pathak manoj kumar sharma shraddha joshi Bollywood IPS officer Medha Shankar Balika Vadhu Dharam Veer Qubool Hai Lootera Dil Dhadakne Do Half Girlfriend TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 15:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Punjabi folk and Sufi singer Satinder Sartaaj lends his voice to COLORS’ ‘Udaariyaan’
MUMBAI : COLORS’ ‘Udaariyaan’ continues to mesmerize the viewers while depicting the pursuit of love and ambition...
OMG! Radhika Apte shares her harrowing experience of being locked in the aerobridge, “locked in for over an hour”
MUMBAI : Actress Radhika Apte has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she...
Aww! Abhira and Armaan to have a romantic dance in the makar sankranti special episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show features Shehzada...
Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Vaquar Shaikh Replaces Rituraj, Bringing New Dimensions to Anupama's Journey
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episodes of Star Plus' Anupama, viewers can anticipate a major twist in the storyline as...
Spoiler Alert! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Kuldeep Discloses Shocking Revelation About Vaani and Vijay’s Past
MUMBAI : In the unfolding story of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus, the love story set against the backdrop of the...
Spoiler Alert! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Vedika Issues a Warning to Pammy Amidst Shocking Encounter
MUMBAI : In the unfolding drama of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus, viewers can brace themselves for heightened...
Recent Stories
Radhika Apte
OMG! Radhika Apte shares her harrowing experience of being locked in the aerobridge, “locked in for over an hour”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Radhika Apte
OMG! Radhika Apte shares her harrowing experience of being locked in the aerobridge, “locked in for over an hour”
Kangana Ranaut
Kya Baat Hai! Kangana Ranaut spotted leaving the Mumbai salon hand-in-hand with a foreign friend; Netizens reacts!
Vivek Oberoi
Must Read! Vivek Oberoi opens up about coping with negativity over the years; Says ‘They are going to be trolls…’
Agastya Nanda
Ikkis: Whoa! Agastya Nanda gets warning from an Army Officer to not mess up his role in Arun Khetarpal’s biopic
Shilpa Shetty
Must read! Shilpa Shetty opens up about struggles and perseverance in attaining a home and car; Says ‘I’ve seen the lows, and every phase comes’
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Mom Reena Datta shares an emotional note for her baby girl, check out her picture with the bride and Aamir Khan