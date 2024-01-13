Desire! 12th Fail star Medha Shankr opens up about her wish to collaborate with THIS Bollywood star

MUMBAI : This year's dark horse, 12th Fail, has surprised everyone with its box office success. Although there wasn't much of a buzz at first, the movie has received a lot of positive reviews from critics and viewers alike. After its release on Netflix, the movie's popularity exploded, making its characters overnight celebrities.

In particular, the cast's social media following increased significantly. Medha Shankar plays Shraddha in the movie, received a lot of love, and was dubbed the "national crush" in a recent interview. In that same interview, she talked about her hopes of collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor and recounted her experience persuading her father to encourage her acting career.

In an interview with a popular news portal, Medha Shankar was asked which Bollywood actor she would most like to work with. She immediately mentioned Ranbir Kapoor. The actress also shared her experience convincing her father to encourage her acting career. Coming from a typical middle-class family that placed a high value on education, her father was shocked to hear that she wanted to be an actor and initially thought she was crazy.

Her father's reaction, given her academic background, was based on the assumption that acting was a career for those who struggled in school. However, she had already finished her master's degree, so she suggested giving herself two years to try her hand at acting. When nothing noteworthy happened in those two years, her father was left wondering what to do next. She then asked for another two years, thinking that she was determined to succeed in Mumbai and that she had not given herself any other options.

The actress revealed that 2021 had been a difficult year because of the pandemic. She said that the struggle had been especially difficult because she was broke and hadn't yet achieved notoriety. She also admitted that she was entirely dependent on her father for financial support and that she might not have made it through that time without him.

In October, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed film 12th Fail hit theaters. The film tells the inspirational true story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, an IPS officer played by Vikrant Massey. Sharma perseveres to fulfill his aim of becoming an IPS officer even after experiencing failures in his Class 12 exams. The film has accomplished the noteworthy distinction of being identified as the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb.

