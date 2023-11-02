Details about the first song of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan chooses Pathaan over DDLJ and more; here are trending entertainment news of the day

From deets about the first song from Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to Shah Rukh Khan choosing Pathaan over Raj from DDLJ, here are all the trending entertainment news of the day…
MUMBAI:It’s Saturday and we are sure many of you are busy relaxing during the weekend. Well, you might have missed some interesting updates and news from the entertainment industry. But, don’t worry as TellyChakkar is here with the round up of what all happened in the entertainment world today.

Below are the trending entertainment news of the day…

First song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan titled Naiyo Lagda to be out tomorrow

After the teaser, now Salman Khan is all set to launch a romantic number from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The song is titled Naiyo Lagda and it features Salman and Pooja Hegde. The track will be out tomorrow.

 

 

Shah Rukh Khan chooses Pathaan over DDLJ

To celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend, YRF has decided to re-release Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in a few screens, and Shah Rukh Khan has a hilarious reaction to it. He tweeted, “Arre yaar itni mushkil se action hero bana….and you guys are bringing back Raj…uff!! This competition is killing me!!!! I am going to see #Pathaan …Raj toh ghar ka hai.”

 

 

Urvashi Rautela gets trolled for sharing a picture with Rishab Shetty

Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram to give a hint that she is a part of Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara 2. But, the actress is being trolled as netizens are commenting, “Rishabh Pant nahi toh Shetty hee sahi.”

Trailer of Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore starrer Gulmohar released

Sharmila Tagore is all set for her comeback after a huge gap. She will be seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s Gulmohar which also stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The trailer of Gulmohar was released today, and it is getting a good response.

Ajay Devgn blesses Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak

Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak got married on 9th Feb 2023. Ajay Devgn attended the wedding, and today, took to social media to share a picture from the marriage. He wrote, “Dear Shivaleeka & Abhishek heartiest congratulations for your marriage.  Here’s wishing the two of you a blissful life ahead.”

 

 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

