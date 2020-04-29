Details of deceased actor Irrfan Khan’s LAST RITES

MUMBAI: The news of Irfan Khan passing away has come as a shock to the country and the film industry. The actor lost his battle with deadly cancer today afternoon.

Irrfan’s last rites were performed at 3pm today which was attended by 20 family members and relatives at Versova Kabrastan.

A statement about his last rites was released which read: Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss.

Irrfan’s career spanned several decades and industries. Acclaimed for his roles in Indian cinema, the actor was also involved in several international blockbusters such as Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, The Amazing Spider-Man and Life of Pi. In India, his most famous films include his debut, the Academy Award nominated Salaam Bombay! , Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, Piku, Talvar, among others.

Homi Adjania’s Angrezi Medium was his last movie.

We wish and pray that Irrfan’s family would get the courage to bear the loss.

May his soul rest in peace.

Also see: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5w6siW5JMQ