News

Dev Patel: 'Hotel Mumbai' is about unlikely heroes

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Oct 2019 04:51 PM

"Slumdog Millionaire" actor Dev Patel says "Hotel Mumbai" is a tale of humanity and unlikely heroes, and that's what makes it special.

"Hotel Mumbai" is based on the true story of the 26/11 terrorist attack at Taj Mahal Palace hotel on Mumbai, in 2008.

"The film for me is about the unlikely heroes of this hotel. The beauty of this story is that those staff of the hotel to whom you may not even give a second look, brings out their humanity," Dev said.

"And it was really these people who put their lives on the line to save their guests. Because for them this hotel was their home, it was sacred to them," he added.

The Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment's project is set to hit the screens in India on November 29. Directed by Anthony Maras, the film also stars Anupam Kher and Armie Hammer.

Previously, Anupam had shared that working in the film made him learn the fact that the biggest lesson of his life was to value humanity above all.

"The film celebrates the real-life heroes and how they were able to discover their own courage. Sometimes you discover your own courage in a situation like this. As actors, we are widely celebrated but these are the heroes who need to be in the spotlight. This film made me learn the biggest lesson of my life - to value humanity above all," said Anupam.

Tags > Dev Patel, Hotel Mumbai, unlikely heroes, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
23 Oct 2019 04:57 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Krystle D’Souza clears the news about her being a part of Naagin series
Krystle D’Souza clears the news about her being a... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
22 Oct 2019 07:27 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sonal Agrawal recreates Surbhi Chandna aka Anika’s looks in three different ways
Sonal Agrawal recreates Surbhi Chandna aka Anika’... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

past seven days